MHK: Mohawk Industries Inc
131.92 USD 0.63 (0.48%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MHK para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 131.89 e o mais alto foi 132.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mohawk Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MHK Notícias
Faixa diária
131.89 132.62
Faixa anual
96.24 164.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 131.29
- Open
- 132.48
- Bid
- 131.92
- Ask
- 132.22
- Low
- 131.89
- High
- 132.62
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.34%
- Mudança anual
- -17.90%
