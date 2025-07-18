Währungen / MHK
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
MHK: Mohawk Industries Inc
132.78 USD 1.49 (1.13%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MHK hat sich für heute um 1.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 131.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 134.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Mohawk Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MHK News
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.57%
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Gibraltar Q2 Earnings & Sales Lag Estimates, Both Rise Y/Y, Stock Down
- Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss, '25 View Revised
- Here's What to Know Ahead of Martin Marietta's Q2 Earnings Release
- Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vulcan's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Both Up Y/Y
- Mohawk Industries Stock: Still Not Bullish Given The Demand Outlook (NYSE:MHK)
- Mohawk Industries CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum sells $1.93 million in stock
- Truist Securities reiterates buy rating on Mohawk Industries stock
- Earnings call transcript: Mohawk Industries beats Q2 2025 expectations
- Mohawk Industries Q2 2025 slides: Flat sales amid margin pressure, announces $500M buyback
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MHK)
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Mohawk's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
- Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Mohawk Industries (MHK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Mohawk Industries shares rise as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Mohawk Industries earnings beat by $0.17, revenue topped estimates
- Mohawk Industries: Even Though Shares Are Cheap, Caution Is Justified (NYSE:MHK)
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q2 Earnings
- Mohawk Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Jefferies raises Builders FirstSource stock price target to $148 on resilient margins
Tagesspanne
131.78 134.09
Jahresspanne
96.24 164.29
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 131.29
- Eröffnung
- 132.48
- Bid
- 132.78
- Ask
- 133.08
- Tief
- 131.78
- Hoch
- 134.09
- Volumen
- 2.387 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.13%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.94%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.10%
- Jahresänderung
- -17.36%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K