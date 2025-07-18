KurseKategorien
MHK: Mohawk Industries Inc

132.78 USD 1.49 (1.13%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MHK hat sich für heute um 1.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 131.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 134.09 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Mohawk Industries Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
131.78 134.09
Jahresspanne
96.24 164.29
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
131.29
Eröffnung
132.48
Bid
132.78
Ask
133.08
Tief
131.78
Hoch
134.09
Volumen
2.387 K
Tagesänderung
1.13%
Monatsänderung
1.94%
6-Monatsänderung
17.10%
Jahresänderung
-17.36%
