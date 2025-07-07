QuotesSections
MHK: Mohawk Industries Inc

136.15 USD 1.00 (0.73%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MHK exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.85 and at a high of 136.38.

Follow Mohawk Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
134.85 136.38
Year Range
96.24 164.29
Previous Close
137.15
Open
136.05
Bid
136.15
Ask
136.45
Low
134.85
High
136.38
Volume
406
Daily Change
-0.73%
Month Change
4.53%
6 Months Change
20.07%
Year Change
-15.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%