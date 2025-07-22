Valute / MHK
MHK: Mohawk Industries Inc
130.62 USD 2.16 (1.63%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MHK ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.25 e ad un massimo di 133.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Mohawk Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
130.25 133.29
Intervallo Annuale
96.24 164.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 132.78
- Apertura
- 133.29
- Bid
- 130.62
- Ask
- 130.92
- Minimo
- 130.25
- Massimo
- 133.29
- Volume
- 1.840 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.71%
20 settembre, sabato