MHK: Mohawk Industries Inc

130.62 USD 2.16 (1.63%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MHK ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.25 e ad un massimo di 133.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Mohawk Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
130.25 133.29
Intervallo Annuale
96.24 164.29
Chiusura Precedente
132.78
Apertura
133.29
Bid
130.62
Ask
130.92
Minimo
130.25
Massimo
133.29
Volume
1.840 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.63%
Variazione Mensile
0.28%
Variazione Semestrale
15.20%
Variazione Annuale
-18.71%
