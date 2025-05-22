Moedas / MANU
MANU: Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares
15.38 USD 1.03 (6.28%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MANU para hoje mudou para -6.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.58 e o mais alto foi 15.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MANU Notícias
Faixa diária
14.58 15.79
Faixa anual
12.05 19.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.41
- Open
- 15.67
- Bid
- 15.38
- Ask
- 15.68
- Low
- 14.58
- High
- 15.79
- Volume
- 2.352 K
- Mudança diária
- -6.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.22%
- Mudança anual
- -5.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh