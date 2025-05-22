통화 / MANU
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MANU: Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares
15.22 USD 0.09 (0.59%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MANU 환율이 오늘 -0.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.05이고 고가는 15.38이었습니다.
Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MANU News
- Manchester United: Buy The Team Disappointment (NYSE:MANU)
- Manchester United (MANU) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- 맨체스터 유나이티드, 연간 순손실 지속에 주가 급락
- Manchester United Plc Q1 실적, 수익 에상치보다 저조
- Manchester United earnings missed by £3.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Manchester United shares tumble on another annual net loss, weak guidance
- Manchester United posts sixth straight annual loss, forecasts revenue dip
- Manchester United: Strong Brand, Weak Pitch (NYSE:MANU)
- Coca-Cola becomes Manchester United’s official soft drinks partner
- Hong Kong retailers under strain as changing trends drive store closures
- Tracking Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s new $700 million contract reportedly includes private jets and 16 personal staff. Here’s how that compares with perks for other top athletes and CEOs.
- Kroger Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Couchbase, CarMax And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Explainer-NBA-Breaking down the Buss family’s sale of LA Lakers at $10-billion valuation
- Tesla, Palantir Surge Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Tesla, Lululemon lead Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Quanex Building Products, Manchester United, Byrna Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Manchester United Stock Jumps After Q3 Profit Turnaround, Matchday Growth, And Stadium Plans - Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)
- Manchester United expects annual core profit to return to pre-COVID levels
- Manchester United Plc Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Manchester United earnings beat by £0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Manchester United: Likely A Falling Knife (NYSE:MANU)
- Google, Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Thursday’s Market Cap Stocks
일일 변동 비율
15.05 15.38
년간 변동
12.05 19.64
- 이전 종가
- 15.31
- 시가
- 15.32
- Bid
- 15.22
- Ask
- 15.52
- 저가
- 15.05
- 고가
- 15.38
- 볼륨
- 922
- 일일 변동
- -0.59%
- 월 변동
- -14.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 16.99%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.99%
20 9월, 토요일