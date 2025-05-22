货币 / MANU
MANU: Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares
15.22 USD 0.09 (0.59%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MANU汇率已更改-0.59%。当日，交易品种以低点15.05和高点15.38进行交易。
关注Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
15.05 15.38
年范围
12.05 19.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.31
- 开盘价
- 15.32
- 卖价
- 15.22
- 买价
- 15.52
- 最低价
- 15.05
- 最高价
- 15.38
- 交易量
- 922
- 日变化
- -0.59%
- 月变化
- -14.49%
- 6个月变化
- 16.99%
- 年变化
- -5.99%
21 九月, 星期日