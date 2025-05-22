报价部分
货币 / MANU
MANU: Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

15.22 USD 0.09 (0.59%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日MANU汇率已更改-0.59%。当日，交易品种以低点15.05和高点15.38进行交易。

关注Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

日范围
15.05 15.38
年范围
12.05 19.64
前一天收盘价
15.31
开盘价
15.32
卖价
15.22
买价
15.52
最低价
15.05
最高价
15.38
交易量
922
日变化
-0.59%
月变化
-14.49%
6个月变化
16.99%
年变化
-5.99%
21 九月, 星期日