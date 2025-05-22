QuotesSections
Currencies / MANU
MANU: Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

15.22 USD 0.09 (0.59%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MANU exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.05 and at a high of 15.38.

Follow Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
15.05 15.38
Year Range
12.05 19.64
Previous Close
15.31
Open
15.32
Bid
15.22
Ask
15.52
Low
15.05
High
15.38
Volume
922
Daily Change
-0.59%
Month Change
-14.49%
6 Months Change
16.99%
Year Change
-5.99%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K