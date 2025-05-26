Divisas / MANU
MANU: Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares
15.38 USD 1.03 (6.28%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de MANU de hoy ha cambiado un -6.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 14.58, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 15.79.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
14.58 15.79
Rango anual
12.05 19.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.41
- Open
- 15.67
- Bid
- 15.38
- Ask
- 15.68
- Low
- 14.58
- High
- 15.79
- Volumen
- 2.352 K
- Cambio diario
- -6.28%
- Cambio mensual
- -13.60%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.22%
- Cambio anual
- -5.00%
