QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MANU
Tornare a Azioni

MANU: Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

15.22 USD 0.09 (0.59%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MANU ha avuto una variazione del -0.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.05 e ad un massimo di 15.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Manchester United Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MANU News

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.05 15.38
Intervallo Annuale
12.05 19.64
Chiusura Precedente
15.31
Apertura
15.32
Bid
15.22
Ask
15.52
Minimo
15.05
Massimo
15.38
Volume
922
Variazione giornaliera
-0.59%
Variazione Mensile
-14.49%
Variazione Semestrale
16.99%
Variazione Annuale
-5.99%
21 settembre, domenica