Moedas / LTC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LTC: LTC Properties Inc
35.62 USD 0.07 (0.20%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LTC para hoje mudou para 0.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 35.44 e o mais alto foi 35.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LTC Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LTC Notícias
- Replace Welltower With National Health Investors (NYSE:WELL)
- Litecoin Surges As Whales Scoop Up 181,000 LTC
- Litecoin Clings To Ascending Trendline As Bulls Eye $135 Breakout
- Ripple CTO Claps Back At Pundit Over Budding XRP Vs. Litecoin War
- Litecoin Slams XRP As ‘Rotten Egg Token’ In Viral X Post
- Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity Is On The Rise – What This Means For LTC’s Price
- Medical Properties Trust: Still Wouldn't Touch It With A 10-Foot Pole (NYSE:MPW)
- 2 Magnificent Stocks to Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows
- LTC Properties stock price target raised to $43 from $40 at JMP
- Why Litecoin (LTC) Could Skyrocket Soon: ETF Momentum and Rising Merchant Adoption
- Earnings call transcript: LTC Properties Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, EPS miss
- LTC Properties Q2 2025 slides: SHOP expansion drives strategic growth, maintains stable metrics
- Litecoin Takes 2nd Spot In Crypto Payments Shake-Up, CoinGate Data Reveals
- LTC Properties (LTC) Q2 FFO Beat Estimates
- Litecoin Drifts Sideways—Intraday Action Tied To BTC Pulse
- Signal That Sparked 100% Litecoin Rally In 2017 Has Been Triggered Again
- 3 Unstoppable Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500
- This Litecoin Indicator Just Crossed A Critical Level — Here’s What Happened Last Time
- Litecoin Structural Integrity: Long-Term Trendline Remains Unbroken Since 2020
- Litecoin Is On Fire: $120–$125 Range In Bullish Crosshairs
- Litecoin Enters Wall Street Territory With $100M Pharma Play
- Litecoin Price Crosses $110 Level After 20% Rally — What’s Next For LTC?
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Litecoin Sharp Pullback: Scalping Opportunities Emerge While LTCBTC Seeks Stability
Faixa diária
35.44 35.76
Faixa anual
31.70 39.89
- Fechamento anterior
- 35.55
- Open
- 35.47
- Bid
- 35.62
- Ask
- 35.92
- Low
- 35.44
- High
- 35.76
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 0.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.33%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.17%
- Mudança anual
- -2.62%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh