LTC: LTC Properties Inc
35.55 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LTC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 35.45, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 35.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LTC Properties Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
LTC News
Rango diario
35.45 35.98
Rango anual
31.70 39.89
- Cierres anteriores
- 35.53
- Open
- 35.76
- Bid
- 35.55
- Ask
- 35.85
- Low
- 35.45
- High
- 35.98
- Volumen
- 466
- Cambio diario
- 0.06%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.52%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.03%
- Cambio anual
- -2.82%
