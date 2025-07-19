QuotesSections
LTC
LTC: LTC Properties Inc

35.53 USD 0.69 (1.91%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LTC exchange rate has changed by -1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.51 and at a high of 36.42.

Follow LTC Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LTC News

Daily Range
35.51 36.42
Year Range
31.70 39.89
Previous Close
36.22
Open
36.42
Bid
35.53
Ask
35.83
Low
35.51
High
36.42
Volume
409
Daily Change
-1.91%
Month Change
-2.58%
6 Months Change
-0.08%
Year Change
-2.87%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%