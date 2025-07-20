Valute / LTC
LTC: LTC Properties Inc
35.79 USD 0.07 (0.20%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.33 e ad un massimo di 35.83.
Segui le dinamiche di LTC Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.33 35.83
Intervallo Annuale
31.70 39.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.86
- Apertura
- 35.41
- Bid
- 35.79
- Ask
- 36.09
- Minimo
- 35.33
- Massimo
- 35.83
- Volume
- 464
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.86%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.16%
20 settembre, sabato