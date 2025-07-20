QuotazioniSezioni
LTC: LTC Properties Inc

35.79 USD 0.07 (0.20%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.33 e ad un massimo di 35.83.

Segui le dinamiche di LTC Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.33 35.83
Intervallo Annuale
31.70 39.89
Chiusura Precedente
35.86
Apertura
35.41
Bid
35.79
Ask
36.09
Minimo
35.33
Massimo
35.83
Volume
464
Variazione giornaliera
-0.20%
Variazione Mensile
-1.86%
Variazione Semestrale
0.65%
Variazione Annuale
-2.16%
20 settembre, sabato