LTC: LTC Properties Inc

35.86 USD 0.31 (0.87%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LTCの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.44の安値と36.05の高値で取引されました。

LTC Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
35.44 36.05
1年のレンジ
31.70 39.89
以前の終値
35.55
始値
35.47
買値
35.86
買値
36.16
安値
35.44
高値
36.05
出来高
388
1日の変化
0.87%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.67%
6ヶ月の変化
0.84%
1年の変化
-1.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K