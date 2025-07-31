Moedas / LEA
LEA: Lear Corporation
106.34 USD 0.45 (0.42%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LEA para hoje mudou para 0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 105.25 e o mais alto foi 106.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Lear Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LEA Notícias
- Europa é um prenúncio para os EUA sobre veículos elétricos chineses?
- Lear Corporation (LEA) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual
- Lear na conferência da Morgan Stanley: automação impulsiona crescimento
- BofA sees limited upside on BorgWarner, Lear as it downgrades auto suppliers
- ITB Auto to take over idled Italy plant to produce Chinese minicars
- Is Modine on Track to Reach $2B in Data Center Revenues by 2028?
- Consumer Tech News (September 1 – September 5): Apple AI Push, Palantir Expands Partnerships, Tesla Robotaxi Surge, NVIDIA's $1.5B Chip Deal - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Jim Cramer Expects Palantir To Reach New All-Time High - Lear (NYSE:LEA), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
- What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Thursday? - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Lear: Trading For A Discount, But Too Many Unknowns (NYSE:LEA)
- Palantir Hosts Eighth AIPCon. Stays Above 50-Day Line. Is PLTR Stock A Buy?
- Palantir expands five-year partnership with Lear Corporation
- Why Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- In Mexican border town, thousands of jobs lost due to Trump tariffs
- Phinia Doing Well Navigating A Complicated Auto Supplier Landscape (NYSE:PHIN)
- Rivian's Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Lear declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share
- AI Stock Spotlight: Palantir Surges on 48% Revenue Growth
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Lear Corp SVP and CFO Cardew sells $492k in company stock
- BorgWarner Beats on Q2 Earnings, Boosts Dividend & Buyback
Faixa diária
105.25 106.46
Faixa anual
73.85 113.10
- Fechamento anterior
- 105.89
- Open
- 105.93
- Bid
- 106.34
- Ask
- 106.64
- Low
- 105.25
- High
- 106.46
- Volume
- 36
- Mudança diária
- 0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.61%
- Mudança anual
- -2.27%
