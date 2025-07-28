QuotesSections
Currencies / LEA
Back to US Stock Market

LEA: Lear Corporation

104.00 USD 1.29 (1.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LEA exchange rate has changed by -1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.57 and at a high of 105.38.

Follow Lear Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LEA News

Daily Range
103.57 105.38
Year Range
73.85 113.10
Previous Close
105.29
Open
105.38
Bid
104.00
Ask
104.30
Low
103.57
High
105.38
Volume
884
Daily Change
-1.23%
Month Change
-4.30%
6 Months Change
17.95%
Year Change
-4.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%