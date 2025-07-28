Currencies / LEA
LEA: Lear Corporation
104.00 USD 1.29 (1.23%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LEA exchange rate has changed by -1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.57 and at a high of 105.38.
Follow Lear Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
103.57 105.38
Year Range
73.85 113.10
- Previous Close
- 105.29
- Open
- 105.38
- Bid
- 104.00
- Ask
- 104.30
- Low
- 103.57
- High
- 105.38
- Volume
- 884
- Daily Change
- -1.23%
- Month Change
- -4.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.95%
- Year Change
- -4.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%