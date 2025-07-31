QuotazioniSezioni
LEA: Lear Corporation

105.41 USD 1.89 (1.76%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LEA ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 104.60 e ad un massimo di 106.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Lear Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
104.60 106.69
Intervallo Annuale
73.85 113.10
Chiusura Precedente
107.30
Apertura
106.69
Bid
105.41
Ask
105.71
Minimo
104.60
Massimo
106.69
Volume
1.126 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.76%
Variazione Mensile
-3.00%
Variazione Semestrale
19.55%
Variazione Annuale
-3.12%
