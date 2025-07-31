Valute / LEA
LEA: Lear Corporation
105.41 USD 1.89 (1.76%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LEA ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 104.60 e ad un massimo di 106.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Lear Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LEA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
104.60 106.69
Intervallo Annuale
73.85 113.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 107.30
- Apertura
- 106.69
- Bid
- 105.41
- Ask
- 105.71
- Minimo
- 104.60
- Massimo
- 106.69
- Volume
- 1.126 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.12%
20 settembre, sabato