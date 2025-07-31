クォートセクション
通貨 / LEA
株に戻る

LEA: Lear Corporation

107.30 USD 1.41 (1.33%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LEAの今日の為替レートは、1.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり105.25の安値と107.97の高値で取引されました。

Lear Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LEA News

1日のレンジ
105.25 107.97
1年のレンジ
73.85 113.10
以前の終値
105.89
始値
105.93
買値
107.30
買値
107.60
安値
105.25
高値
107.97
出来高
885
1日の変化
1.33%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.26%
6ヶ月の変化
21.70%
1年の変化
-1.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K