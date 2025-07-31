通貨 / LEA
LEA: Lear Corporation
107.30 USD 1.41 (1.33%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LEAの今日の為替レートは、1.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり105.25の安値と107.97の高値で取引されました。
Lear Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
105.25 107.97
1年のレンジ
73.85 113.10
- 以前の終値
- 105.89
- 始値
- 105.93
- 買値
- 107.30
- 買値
- 107.60
- 安値
- 105.25
- 高値
- 107.97
- 出来高
- 885
- 1日の変化
- 1.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 21.70%
- 1年の変化
- -1.39%
