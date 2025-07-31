货币 / LEA
LEA: Lear Corporation
107.77 USD 2.62 (2.49%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LEA汇率已更改2.49%。当日，交易品种以低点105.00和高点107.98进行交易。
关注Lear Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
105.00 107.98
年范围
73.85 113.10
- 前一天收盘价
- 105.15
- 开盘价
- 105.13
- 卖价
- 107.77
- 买价
- 108.07
- 最低价
- 105.00
- 最高价
- 107.98
- 交易量
- 236
- 日变化
- 2.49%
- 月变化
- -0.83%
- 6个月变化
- 22.23%
- 年变化
- -0.96%
