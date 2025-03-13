Moedas / KN
KN: Knowles Corporation
22.76 USD 0.55 (2.48%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KN para hoje mudou para 2.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.34 e o mais alto foi 22.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Knowles Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KN Notícias
Faixa diária
22.34 22.84
Faixa anual
12.19 22.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.21
- Open
- 22.48
- Bid
- 22.76
- Ask
- 23.06
- Low
- 22.34
- High
- 22.84
- Volume
- 278
- Mudança diária
- 2.48%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 50.53%
- Mudança anual
- 26.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh