Valute / KN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KN: Knowles Corporation
22.58 USD 0.21 (0.92%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KN ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.12 e ad un massimo di 22.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Knowles Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KN News
- Il titolo Knowles raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 22,31 USD
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 22.31 USD
- Knowles stock reaches 52-week high at 21.81 USD
- Knowles at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Transformation Unveiled
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 21.38 USD
- Knowles Corp SVP, Perna, sells $1.15m in shares
- Knowles Corp stock hits 52-week high at 20.86 USD
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Knowles Revenue Jumps 8 Percent in Q2
- Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Knowles Corp Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- Knowles Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EPS exceed expectations with 7.9% growth
- Knowles Cor earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Knowles introduces high-Q ceramic core inductors for critical RF applications
- Valereum and First Class Metals sign MoU to explore mineral tokenization
- Knowles Q2 2025 Preview: The Play Is On Margin Recovery & Momentum (NYSE:KN)
- AEW UK REIT Q1 2025 slides: High-yield strategy delivers 10.5% five-year NAV returns
- Knowles Corp SVP sells shares totaling $95,653
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Knowles: Recent Sell-Off Puts Them Back At Interesting Levels (NYSE:KN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.12 22.90
Intervallo Annuale
12.19 23.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.79
- Apertura
- 22.82
- Bid
- 22.58
- Ask
- 22.88
- Minimo
- 22.12
- Massimo
- 22.90
- Volume
- 1.362 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.58%
20 settembre, sabato