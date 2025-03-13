Divisas / KN
KN: Knowles Corporation
22.21 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.54.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Knowles Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
21.90 22.54
Rango anual
12.19 22.65
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.19
- Open
- 22.26
- Bid
- 22.21
- Ask
- 22.51
- Low
- 21.90
- High
- 22.54
- Volumen
- 879
- Cambio diario
- 0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.91%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 46.89%
- Cambio anual
- 23.53%
