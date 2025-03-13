CotizacionesSecciones
KN: Knowles Corporation

22.21 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de KN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 21.90, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.54.

Rango diario
21.90 22.54
Rango anual
12.19 22.65
Cierres anteriores
22.19
Open
22.26
Bid
22.21
Ask
22.51
Low
21.90
High
22.54
Volumen
879
Cambio diario
0.09%
Cambio mensual
5.91%
Cambio a 6 meses
46.89%
Cambio anual
23.53%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B