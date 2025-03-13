통화 / KN
KN: Knowles Corporation
22.58 USD 0.21 (0.92%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KN 환율이 오늘 -0.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.12이고 고가는 22.90이었습니다.
Knowles Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
22.12 22.90
년간 변동
12.19 23.03
- 이전 종가
- 22.79
- 시가
- 22.82
- Bid
- 22.58
- Ask
- 22.88
- 저가
- 22.12
- 고가
- 22.90
- 볼륨
- 1.362 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.92%
- 월 변동
- 7.68%
- 6개월 변동
- 49.34%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.58%
20 9월, 토요일