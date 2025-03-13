货币 / KN
KN: Knowles Corporation
22.08 USD 0.11 (0.50%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KN汇率已更改-0.50%。当日，交易品种以低点22.05和高点22.48进行交易。
关注Knowles Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KN新闻
- Knowles股票创52周新高，达22.31美元
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 22.31 USD
- Knowles stock reaches 52-week high at 21.81 USD
- Knowles at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Transformation Unveiled
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 21.38 USD
- Knowles Corp SVP, Perna, sells $1.15m in shares
- Knowles Corp stock hits 52-week high at 20.86 USD
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Knowles Revenue Jumps 8 Percent in Q2
- Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Knowles Corp Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- Knowles Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EPS exceed expectations with 7.9% growth
- Knowles Cor earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Knowles introduces high-Q ceramic core inductors for critical RF applications
- Valereum and First Class Metals sign MoU to explore mineral tokenization
- Knowles Q2 2025 Preview: The Play Is On Margin Recovery & Momentum (NYSE:KN)
- AEW UK REIT Q1 2025 slides: High-yield strategy delivers 10.5% five-year NAV returns
- Knowles Corp SVP sells shares totaling $95,653
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Knowles: Recent Sell-Off Puts Them Back At Interesting Levels (NYSE:KN)
日范围
22.05 22.48
年范围
12.19 22.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 22.19
- 开盘价
- 22.26
- 卖价
- 22.08
- 买价
- 22.38
- 最低价
- 22.05
- 最高价
- 22.48
- 交易量
- 402
- 日变化
- -0.50%
- 月变化
- 5.29%
- 6个月变化
- 46.03%
- 年变化
- 22.80%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值