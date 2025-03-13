Currencies / KN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KN: Knowles Corporation
22.19 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KN exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.94 and at a high of 22.30.
Follow Knowles Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KN News
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 22.31 USD
- Knowles stock reaches 52-week high at 21.81 USD
- Knowles at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Transformation Unveiled
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 21.38 USD
- Knowles Corp SVP, Perna, sells $1.15m in shares
- Knowles Corp stock hits 52-week high at 20.86 USD
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Knowles Revenue Jumps 8 Percent in Q2
- Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Knowles Corp Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- Knowles Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EPS exceed expectations with 7.9% growth
- Knowles Cor earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Knowles introduces high-Q ceramic core inductors for critical RF applications
- Valereum and First Class Metals sign MoU to explore mineral tokenization
- Knowles Q2 2025 Preview: The Play Is On Margin Recovery & Momentum (NYSE:KN)
- AEW UK REIT Q1 2025 slides: High-yield strategy delivers 10.5% five-year NAV returns
- Knowles Corp SVP sells shares totaling $95,653
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Knowles: Recent Sell-Off Puts Them Back At Interesting Levels (NYSE:KN)
Daily Range
21.94 22.30
Year Range
12.19 22.65
- Previous Close
- 22.20
- Open
- 22.20
- Bid
- 22.19
- Ask
- 22.49
- Low
- 21.94
- High
- 22.30
- Volume
- 616
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 5.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.76%
- Year Change
- 23.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%