KN: Knowles Corporation

22.79 USD 0.58 (2.61%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

KNの今日の為替レートは、2.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.34の安値と23.03の高値で取引されました。

Knowles Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
22.34 23.03
1年のレンジ
12.19 23.03
以前の終値
22.21
始値
22.48
買値
22.79
買値
23.09
安値
22.34
高値
23.03
出来高
1.058 K
1日の変化
2.61%
1ヶ月の変化
8.68%
6ヶ月の変化
50.73%
1年の変化
26.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K