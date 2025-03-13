通貨 / KN
KN: Knowles Corporation
22.79 USD 0.58 (2.61%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KNの今日の為替レートは、2.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.34の安値と23.03の高値で取引されました。
Knowles Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
KN News
- ノウルズ株、52週間高値の22.31ドルを記録
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 22.31 USD
- Knowles stock reaches 52-week high at 21.81 USD
- Knowles at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Transformation Unveiled
- Knowles stock hits 52-week high at 21.38 USD
- Knowles Corp SVP, Perna, sells $1.15m in shares
- Knowles Corp stock hits 52-week high at 20.86 USD
- Boston Beer Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Scholastic, Deckers Outdoor, Saia And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Aon (NYSE:AON), Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)
- Knowles Revenue Jumps 8 Percent in Q2
- Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Knowles Corp Q2 2025 sees earnings beat, stock dips
- Knowles Q2 2025 slides: Revenue and EPS exceed expectations with 7.9% growth
- Knowles Cor earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Knowles introduces high-Q ceramic core inductors for critical RF applications
- Valereum and First Class Metals sign MoU to explore mineral tokenization
- Knowles Q2 2025 Preview: The Play Is On Margin Recovery & Momentum (NYSE:KN)
- AEW UK REIT Q1 2025 slides: High-yield strategy delivers 10.5% five-year NAV returns
- Knowles Corp SVP sells shares totaling $95,653
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
- Knowles: Recent Sell-Off Puts Them Back At Interesting Levels (NYSE:KN)
1日のレンジ
22.34 23.03
1年のレンジ
12.19 23.03
- 以前の終値
- 22.21
- 始値
- 22.48
- 買値
- 22.79
- 買値
- 23.09
- 安値
- 22.34
- 高値
- 23.03
- 出来高
- 1.058 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 50.73%
- 1年の変化
- 26.75%
