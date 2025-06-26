Moedas / KIDS
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.44 USD 0.19 (0.99%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KIDS para hoje mudou para 0.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.12 e o mais alto foi 19.60.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OrthoPediatrics Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
KIDS Notícias
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
Faixa diária
19.12 19.60
Faixa anual
16.95 32.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.25
- Open
- 19.42
- Bid
- 19.44
- Ask
- 19.74
- Low
- 19.12
- High
- 19.60
- Volume
- 97
- Mudança diária
- 0.99%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -20.16%
- Mudança anual
- -28.29%
