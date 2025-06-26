Devises / KIDS
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.18 USD 0.93 (4.62%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de KIDS a changé de -4.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.05 et à un maximum de 20.19.
Suivez la dynamique OrthoPediatrics Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
KIDS Nouvelles
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
Range quotidien
19.05 20.19
Range Annuel
16.95 32.00
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.11
- Ouverture
- 20.11
- Bid
- 19.18
- Ask
- 19.48
- Plus Bas
- 19.05
- Plus Haut
- 20.19
- Volume
- 444
- Changement quotidien
- -4.62%
- Changement Mensuel
- -9.01%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -21.23%
- Changement Annuel
- -29.25%
