KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp

19.18 USD 0.93 (4.62%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de KIDS a changé de -4.62% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.05 et à un maximum de 20.19.

Suivez la dynamique OrthoPediatrics Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
19.05 20.19
Range Annuel
16.95 32.00
Clôture Précédente
20.11
Ouverture
20.11
Bid
19.18
Ask
19.48
Plus Bas
19.05
Plus Haut
20.19
Volume
444
Changement quotidien
-4.62%
Changement Mensuel
-9.01%
Changement à 6 Mois
-21.23%
Changement Annuel
-29.25%
