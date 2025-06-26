KurseKategorien
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp

19.67 USD 0.44 (2.19%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KIDS hat sich für heute um -2.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.19 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die OrthoPediatrics Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.24 20.19
Jahresspanne
16.95 32.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
20.11
Eröffnung
20.11
Bid
19.67
Ask
19.97
Tief
19.24
Hoch
20.19
Volumen
78
Tagesänderung
-2.19%
Monatsänderung
-6.69%
6-Monatsänderung
-19.22%
Jahresänderung
-27.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K