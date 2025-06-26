Währungen / KIDS
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.67 USD 0.44 (2.19%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KIDS hat sich für heute um -2.19% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.19 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die OrthoPediatrics Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
KIDS News
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
Tagesspanne
19.24 20.19
Jahresspanne
16.95 32.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 20.11
- Eröffnung
- 20.11
- Bid
- 19.67
- Ask
- 19.97
- Tief
- 19.24
- Hoch
- 20.19
- Volumen
- 78
- Tagesänderung
- -2.19%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.69%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -19.22%
- Jahresänderung
- -27.44%
