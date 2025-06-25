货币 / KIDS
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.59 USD 0.03 (0.15%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日KIDS汇率已更改0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点19.47和高点19.99进行交易。
关注OrthoPediatrics Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
KIDS新闻
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
日范围
19.47 19.99
年范围
16.95 32.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.56
- 开盘价
- 19.56
- 卖价
- 19.59
- 买价
- 19.89
- 最低价
- 19.47
- 最高价
- 19.99
- 交易量
- 385
- 日变化
- 0.15%
- 月变化
- -7.07%
- 6个月变化
- -19.55%
- 年变化
- -27.74%
