KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.18 USD 0.93 (4.62%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
KIDS 환율이 오늘 -4.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.05이고 고가는 20.19이었습니다.
OrthoPediatrics Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KIDS News
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
일일 변동 비율
19.05 20.19
년간 변동
16.95 32.00
- 이전 종가
- 20.11
- 시가
- 20.11
- Bid
- 19.18
- Ask
- 19.48
- 저가
- 19.05
- 고가
- 20.19
- 볼륨
- 444
- 일일 변동
- -4.62%
- 월 변동
- -9.01%
- 6개월 변동
- -21.23%
- 년간 변동율
- -29.25%
20 9월, 토요일