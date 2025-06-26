通貨 / KIDS
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
20.11 USD 0.86 (4.47%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KIDSの今日の為替レートは、4.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.12の安値と20.17の高値で取引されました。
OrthoPediatrics Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
19.12 20.17
1年のレンジ
16.95 32.00
- 以前の終値
- 19.25
- 始値
- 19.42
- 買値
- 20.11
- 買値
- 20.41
- 安値
- 19.12
- 高値
- 20.17
- 出来高
- 346
- 1日の変化
- 4.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.60%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -17.41%
- 1年の変化
- -25.82%
