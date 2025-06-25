Currencies / KIDS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.59 USD 0.03 (0.15%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KIDS exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.47 and at a high of 19.99.
Follow OrthoPediatrics Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KIDS News
- My family goes on a 12-hour road trip every year. These 13 snacks from Trader Joe's get us through the ride.
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- Want to live in 10 of the most popular school districts? Be ready to pay double — or quadruple — the price.
- Ayesha Curry says mom guilt is real — but so is her need to keep her own identity
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Character.AI Gave Up on AGI. Now It’s Selling Stories
- After watching me work from home, my teen got his own clients and made $5,000 in one summer. It helped him find his career path.
- My kids didn't do their summer homework. I don't regret how we spent our break, but I still feel slightly guilty.
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- The millennial case against having baby number 3
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- A TikTok hack claims to help kids retire with $4 million — if their parents can stomach some major sacrifices
- I'm letting my kids sleep in, look at screens, and do absolutely nothing all summer. I want them to enjoy lazy days while they can.
- My 19-year-old is in no rush to get her driver's license. I've had to learn to be OK with that.
- Call it 'The Grateful Divide.' Parents are split on thank-you notes.
- I always say 'yes' when my kids ask to host or attend a sleepover. My parents didn't allow them, and I always felt left out.
- We took our 2 kids on vacation with extended family. There were tense moments, but beautiful times, too.
Daily Range
19.47 19.99
Year Range
16.95 32.00
- Previous Close
- 19.56
- Open
- 19.56
- Bid
- 19.59
- Ask
- 19.89
- Low
- 19.47
- High
- 19.99
- Volume
- 385
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- -7.07%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.55%
- Year Change
- -27.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%