KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.18 USD 0.93 (4.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KIDS ha avuto una variazione del -4.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.05 e ad un massimo di 20.19.
Segui le dinamiche di OrthoPediatrics Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KIDS News
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.05 20.19
Intervallo Annuale
16.95 32.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.11
- Apertura
- 20.11
- Bid
- 19.18
- Ask
- 19.48
- Minimo
- 19.05
- Massimo
- 20.19
- Volume
- 444
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -29.25%
20 settembre, sabato