KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp

19.18 USD 0.93 (4.62%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KIDS ha avuto una variazione del -4.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.05 e ad un massimo di 20.19.

Segui le dinamiche di OrthoPediatrics Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.05 20.19
Intervallo Annuale
16.95 32.00
Chiusura Precedente
20.11
Apertura
20.11
Bid
19.18
Ask
19.48
Minimo
19.05
Massimo
20.19
Volume
444
Variazione giornaliera
-4.62%
Variazione Mensile
-9.01%
Variazione Semestrale
-21.23%
Variazione Annuale
-29.25%
20 settembre, sabato