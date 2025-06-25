CotizacionesSecciones
KIDS
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp

19.25 USD 0.34 (1.74%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de KIDS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.22, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.00.

El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de OrthoPediatrics Corp en el pasado.

Rango diario
19.22 20.00
Rango anual
16.95 32.00
Cierres anteriores
19.59
Open
19.62
Bid
19.25
Ask
19.55
Low
19.22
High
20.00
Volumen
759
Cambio diario
-1.74%
Cambio mensual
-8.68%
Cambio a 6 meses
-20.94%
Cambio anual
-28.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B