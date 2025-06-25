Divisas / KIDS
KIDS: OrthoPediatrics Corp
19.25 USD 0.34 (1.74%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KIDS de hoy ha cambiado un -1.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.22, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas OrthoPediatrics Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KIDS News
- OrthoPediatrics partners with MY01 to advance pediatric trauma care
- OrthoPediatrics appoints Kelly Fischer to board as Terry Schlotterback retires
- OrthoPediatrics at Canaccord Conference: Pioneering Pediatric Orthopedics
- Citizens JMP lowers OrthoPediatrics stock price target to $35 on Q2 results
- OrthoPediatrics price target lowered to $39 by BTIG on mixed results
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Q2 Revenue Up 16%
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OrthoPediatrics Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 16%, expanding specialty bracing market
- OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- OrthoPediatrics expands bracing division with new clinics in US and Ireland
- Conestoga Micro Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
Rango diario
19.22 20.00
Rango anual
16.95 32.00
- Cierres anteriores
- 19.59
- Open
- 19.62
- Bid
- 19.25
- Ask
- 19.55
- Low
- 19.22
- High
- 20.00
- Volumen
- 759
- Cambio diario
- -1.74%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.68%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -20.94%
- Cambio anual
- -28.99%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B