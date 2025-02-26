Moedas / JBI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.42 USD 0.27 (2.66%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do JBI para hoje mudou para 2.66%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.13 e o mais alto foi 10.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Janus International Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBI Notícias
- Ações da Juniper Industrial Holdings atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 10,74
- Juniper Industrial Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 10.74 USD
- Janus International Group announces board resignation and committee appointment
- Jefferies raises Janus Int’l Group stock price target to $10 from $9
- Janus International Group: Time For A Downgrade (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Janus Int’l Group stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at KeyBanc
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus (JBI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 5%
- Janus International Q2 2025 slides: Revenue challenges persist amid strong cash flow generation
- Janus International Group earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Knife River (KNF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- S&P Global revises HPE outlook to stable after Juniper acquisition
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Janus International Group: Breakout Or Blip? Interpreting The Q1 Rally (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International boosts share repurchase program by $75 million
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Janus International Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
10.13 10.50
Faixa anual
5.98 10.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.15
- Open
- 10.24
- Bid
- 10.42
- Ask
- 10.72
- Low
- 10.13
- High
- 10.50
- Volume
- 184
- Mudança diária
- 2.66%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 45.53%
- Mudança anual
- 3.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh