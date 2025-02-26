KurseKategorien
JBI: Janus International Group Inc

10.29 USD 0.16 (1.53%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JBI hat sich für heute um -1.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.49 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Janus International Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JBI News

Tagesspanne
10.29 10.49
Jahresspanne
5.98 10.80
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
10.45
Eröffnung
10.49
Bid
10.29
Ask
10.59
Tief
10.29
Hoch
10.49
Volumen
13
Tagesänderung
-1.53%
Monatsänderung
1.48%
6-Monatsänderung
43.72%
Jahresänderung
2.39%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K