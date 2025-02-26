Währungen / JBI
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.29 USD 0.16 (1.53%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von JBI hat sich für heute um -1.53% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 10.49 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Janus International Group Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
10.29 10.49
Jahresspanne
5.98 10.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 10.45
- Eröffnung
- 10.49
- Bid
- 10.29
- Ask
- 10.59
- Tief
- 10.29
- Hoch
- 10.49
- Volumen
- 13
- Tagesänderung
- -1.53%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.48%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 43.72%
- Jahresänderung
- 2.39%
