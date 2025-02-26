통화 / JBI
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.16 USD 0.29 (2.78%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
JBI 환율이 오늘 -2.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.11이고 고가는 10.49이었습니다.
Janus International Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
JBI News
- Janus International, InvestingPro 공정가치 경고 후 65% 급등
- Janus International soars 65% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- 주니퍼 산업, 주가 52주 최고치 경신: 10.74 USD
- Juniper Industrial Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 10.74 USD
- Janus International Group announces board resignation and committee appointment
- Jefferies raises Janus Int’l Group stock price target to $10 from $9
- Janus International Group: Time For A Downgrade (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Janus Int’l Group stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at KeyBanc
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus (JBI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 5%
- Janus International Q2 2025 slides: Revenue challenges persist amid strong cash flow generation
- Janus International Group earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Knife River (KNF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- S&P Global revises HPE outlook to stable after Juniper acquisition
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Janus International Group: Breakout Or Blip? Interpreting The Q1 Rally (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International boosts share repurchase program by $75 million
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Janus International Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JBI)
일일 변동 비율
10.11 10.49
년간 변동
5.98 10.80
- 이전 종가
- 10.45
- 시가
- 10.49
- Bid
- 10.16
- Ask
- 10.46
- 저가
- 10.11
- 고가
- 10.49
- 볼륨
- 583
- 일일 변동
- -2.78%
- 월 변동
- 0.20%
- 6개월 변동
- 41.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.09%
20 9월, 토요일