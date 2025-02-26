Divisas / JBI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.15 USD 0.24 (2.31%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de JBI de hoy ha cambiado un -2.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Janus International Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBI News
- Las acciones de Juniper Industrial Holdings alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 10,74 dólares
- Acciones de Juniper Industrial Holdings alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 10.74 USD
- Juniper Industrial Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 10.74 USD
- Janus International Group announces board resignation and committee appointment
- Jefferies raises Janus Int’l Group stock price target to $10 from $9
- Janus International Group: Time For A Downgrade (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Janus Int’l Group stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at KeyBanc
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus (JBI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 5%
- Janus International Q2 2025 slides: Revenue challenges persist amid strong cash flow generation
- Janus International Group earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Knife River (KNF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- S&P Global revises HPE outlook to stable after Juniper acquisition
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Janus International Group: Breakout Or Blip? Interpreting The Q1 Rally (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International boosts share repurchase program by $75 million
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Janus International Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
10.13 10.80
Rango anual
5.98 10.80
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.39
- Open
- 10.45
- Bid
- 10.15
- Ask
- 10.45
- Low
- 10.13
- High
- 10.80
- Volumen
- 1.303 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.31%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 41.76%
- Cambio anual
- 1.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B