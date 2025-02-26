Devises / JBI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.16 USD 0.29 (2.78%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de JBI a changé de -2.78% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 10.11 et à un maximum de 10.49.
Suivez la dynamique Janus International Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JBI Nouvelles
- Janus International soars 65% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- L’action de Juniper Industrial Holdings atteint un plus haut de 52 semaines à 10,74€
- Juniper Industrial Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 10.74 USD
- Janus International Group announces board resignation and committee appointment
- Jefferies raises Janus Int’l Group stock price target to $10 from $9
- Janus International Group: Time For A Downgrade (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Janus Int’l Group stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at KeyBanc
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus (JBI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 5%
- Janus International Q2 2025 slides: Revenue challenges persist amid strong cash flow generation
- Janus International Group earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Knife River (KNF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- S&P Global revises HPE outlook to stable after Juniper acquisition
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Janus International Group: Breakout Or Blip? Interpreting The Q1 Rally (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International boosts share repurchase program by $75 million
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Janus International Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
10.11 10.49
Range Annuel
5.98 10.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 10.45
- Ouverture
- 10.49
- Bid
- 10.16
- Ask
- 10.46
- Plus Bas
- 10.11
- Plus Haut
- 10.49
- Volume
- 583
- Changement quotidien
- -2.78%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 41.90%
- Changement Annuel
- 1.09%
20 septembre, samedi