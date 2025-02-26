Currencies / JBI
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.39 USD 0.24 (2.36%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JBI exchange rate has changed by 2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.16 and at a high of 10.42.
Follow Janus International Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JBI News
- Janus International Group announces board resignation and committee appointment
- Jefferies raises Janus Int’l Group stock price target to $10 from $9
- Janus International Group: Time For A Downgrade (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Janus Int’l Group stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at KeyBanc
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus (JBI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 5%
- Janus International Q2 2025 slides: Revenue challenges persist amid strong cash flow generation
- Janus International Group earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Knife River (KNF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- S&P Global revises HPE outlook to stable after Juniper acquisition
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Janus International Group: Breakout Or Blip? Interpreting The Q1 Rally (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International boosts share repurchase program by $75 million
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Janus International Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
10.16 10.42
Year Range
5.98 10.74
- Previous Close
- 10.15
- Open
- 10.22
- Bid
- 10.39
- Ask
- 10.69
- Low
- 10.16
- High
- 10.42
- Volume
- 847
- Daily Change
- 2.36%
- Month Change
- 2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.11%
- Year Change
- 3.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%