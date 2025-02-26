通貨 / JBI
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.45 USD 0.30 (2.96%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
JBIの今日の為替レートは、2.96%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.13の安値と10.51の高値で取引されました。
Janus International Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
JBI News
- Janus International、InvestingProの4月フェアバリュー警告後に65%急騰
- Janus International soars 65% following InvestingPro’s April Fair Value alert
- ジュニパー・インダストリアル・ホールディングス株、52週高値の10.74ドルを記録
- Juniper Industrial Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 10.74 USD
- Janus International Group announces board resignation and committee appointment
- Jefferies raises Janus Int’l Group stock price target to $10 from $9
- Janus International Group: Time For A Downgrade (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Janus Int’l Group stock price target raised to $12 from $10 at KeyBanc
- Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus (JBI) Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates 5%
- Janus International Q2 2025 slides: Revenue challenges persist amid strong cash flow generation
- Janus International Group earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Knife River (KNF) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- S&P Global revises HPE outlook to stable after Juniper acquisition
- Thrivent Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- MasterBrand Stock: Leader In Residential Cabinet Business, Trading At Deep Discount
- Janus International Group: Breakout Or Blip? Interpreting The Q1 Rally (NYSE:JBI)
- Janus International boosts share repurchase program by $75 million
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q4 2024 Commentary
- The Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (undefined:DSCPX)
- Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Janus International Group, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:JBI)
1日のレンジ
10.13 10.51
1年のレンジ
5.98 10.80
- 以前の終値
- 10.15
- 始値
- 10.24
- 買値
- 10.45
- 買値
- 10.75
- 安値
- 10.13
- 高値
- 10.51
- 出来高
- 899
- 1日の変化
- 2.96%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 45.95%
- 1年の変化
- 3.98%
