货币 / JBI
JBI: Janus International Group Inc
10.39 USD 0.24 (2.36%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JBI汇率已更改2.36%。当日，交易品种以低点10.16和高点10.42进行交易。
关注Janus International Group Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JBI新闻
日范围
10.16 10.42
年范围
5.98 10.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.15
- 开盘价
- 10.22
- 卖价
- 10.39
- 买价
- 10.69
- 最低价
- 10.16
- 最高价
- 10.42
- 交易量
- 847
- 日变化
- 2.36%
- 月变化
- 2.47%
- 6个月变化
- 45.11%
- 年变化
- 3.38%
