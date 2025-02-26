QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / JBI
Tornare a Azioni

JBI: Janus International Group Inc

10.16 USD 0.29 (2.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JBI ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.11 e ad un massimo di 10.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Janus International Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JBI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.11 10.49
Intervallo Annuale
5.98 10.80
Chiusura Precedente
10.45
Apertura
10.49
Bid
10.16
Ask
10.46
Minimo
10.11
Massimo
10.49
Volume
583
Variazione giornaliera
-2.78%
Variazione Mensile
0.20%
Variazione Semestrale
41.90%
Variazione Annuale
1.09%
20 settembre, sabato