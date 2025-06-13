CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / IWB
Voltar para Ações

IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF

365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do IWB para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 364.63 e o mais alto foi 365.68.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 1000 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWB Notícias

Faixa diária
364.63 365.68
Faixa anual
264.21 365.98
Fechamento anterior
364.93
Open
364.68
Bid
365.40
Ask
365.70
Low
364.63
High
365.68
Volume
174
Mudança diária
0.13%
Mudança mensal
4.28%
Mudança de 6 meses
19.49%
Mudança anual
16.36%
22 setembro, segunda-feira
13:45
USD
EUA - Discurso de Williams, Membro do FOMC
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.