IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF
365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IWB para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 364.63 e o mais alto foi 365.68.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares Russell 1000 ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
364.63 365.68
Faixa anual
264.21 365.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 364.93
- Open
- 364.68
- Bid
- 365.40
- Ask
- 365.70
- Low
- 364.63
- High
- 365.68
- Volume
- 174
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.49%
- Mudança anual
- 16.36%