IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF
365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IWBの今日の為替レートは、0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり364.63の安値と365.68の高値で取引されました。
iShares Russell 1000 ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWB News
1日のレンジ
364.63 365.68
1年のレンジ
264.21 365.98
- 以前の終値
- 364.93
- 始値
- 364.68
- 買値
- 365.40
- 買値
- 365.70
- 安値
- 364.63
- 高値
- 365.68
- 出来高
- 174
- 1日の変化
- 0.13%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.49%
- 1年の変化
- 16.36%