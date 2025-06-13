クォートセクション
通貨 / IWB
株に戻る

IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF

365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IWBの今日の為替レートは、0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり364.63の安値と365.68の高値で取引されました。

iShares Russell 1000 ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWB News

1日のレンジ
364.63 365.68
1年のレンジ
264.21 365.98
以前の終値
364.93
始値
364.68
買値
365.40
買値
365.70
安値
364.63
高値
365.68
出来高
174
1日の変化
0.13%
1ヶ月の変化
4.28%
6ヶ月の変化
19.49%
1年の変化
16.36%
22 9月, 月曜日
13:45
USD
FOMCメンバーWilliams氏の発言
実際
期待