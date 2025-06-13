QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IWB
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF

366.11 USD 1.18 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IWB ha avuto una variazione del 0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 364.63 e ad un massimo di 366.13.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 1000 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
364.63 366.13
Intervallo Annuale
264.21 366.13
Chiusura Precedente
364.93
Apertura
364.68
Bid
366.11
Ask
366.41
Minimo
364.63
Massimo
366.13
Volume
348
Variazione giornaliera
0.32%
Variazione Mensile
4.49%
Variazione Semestrale
19.72%
Variazione Annuale
16.59%
