IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF
366.11 USD 1.18 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IWB ha avuto una variazione del 0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 364.63 e ad un massimo di 366.13.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Russell 1000 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
364.63 366.13
Intervallo Annuale
264.21 366.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 364.93
- Apertura
- 364.68
- Bid
- 366.11
- Ask
- 366.41
- Minimo
- 364.63
- Massimo
- 366.13
- Volume
- 348
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.59%