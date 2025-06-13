Devises / IWB
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF
366.11 USD 1.18 (0.32%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IWB a changé de 0.32% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 364.63 et à un maximum de 366.13.
Suivez la dynamique iShares Russell 1000 ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
364.63 366.13
Range Annuel
264.21 366.13
- Clôture Précédente
- 364.93
- Ouverture
- 364.68
- Bid
- 366.11
- Ask
- 366.41
- Plus Bas
- 364.63
- Plus Haut
- 366.13
- Volume
- 348
- Changement quotidien
- 0.32%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.49%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 19.72%
- Changement Annuel
- 16.59%