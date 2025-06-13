CotationsSections
Devises / IWB
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF

366.11 USD 1.18 (0.32%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IWB a changé de 0.32% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 364.63 et à un maximum de 366.13.

Suivez la dynamique iShares Russell 1000 ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
364.63 366.13
Range Annuel
264.21 366.13
Clôture Précédente
364.93
Ouverture
364.68
Bid
366.11
Ask
366.41
Plus Bas
364.63
Plus Haut
366.13
Volume
348
Changement quotidien
0.32%
Changement Mensuel
4.49%
Changement à 6 Mois
19.72%
Changement Annuel
16.59%
