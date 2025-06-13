Currencies / IWB
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF
366.46 USD 1.53 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IWB exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 364.63 and at a high of 366.74.
Follow iShares Russell 1000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
364.63 366.74
Year Range
264.21 366.74
- Previous Close
- 364.93
- Open
- 364.68
- Bid
- 366.46
- Ask
- 366.76
- Low
- 364.63
- High
- 366.74
- Volume
- 2.229 K
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 4.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.83%
- Year Change
- 16.70%