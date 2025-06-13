QuotesSections
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF

366.46 USD 1.53 (0.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IWB exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 364.63 and at a high of 366.74.

Follow iShares Russell 1000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
364.63 366.74
Year Range
264.21 366.74
Previous Close
364.93
Open
364.68
Bid
366.46
Ask
366.76
Low
364.63
High
366.74
Volume
2.229 K
Daily Change
0.42%
Month Change
4.59%
6 Months Change
19.83%
Year Change
16.70%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev